WRH seeks input on products and services at new mega hospital

Windsor Regional Hospital is asking the public for input on the products and services that should offered at the new Windsor/Essex Acute Care Hospital.

WRH and the J.C. Williams group are developing an Ancillary Services Strategy for the mega hospital and are inviting all community members, staff, professional staff and volunteers to share their thoughts.

Hospital officials say ancillary services, including retail food, pharmacy, gift shops, and personal services play an important role in a hospital environment and overall patient, visitor and staff experience.

Everyone is invited to complete the Ancillary Services Survey to let the planning team know what goods and services will best meet the needs of the public.

How to participate:

Visit wrh.on.ca/TogetherWeBuild or scan the QR code to take the survey.

Encourage friends, family, and colleagues to participate.

Those who are interested have until Jan. 12, 2024 at noon to complete the survey.

The results will be incorporated into the final Ancillary Strategy, help inform the design of the new hospital, and ultimately shape the staff, patient and visitor experience in the new facility.

This survey will complement the feedback gathered during the Together We Build Community Engagement Campaign in 2022, when the public identified convenient access to healthy and affordable food and beverage options, 24/7 as a top priority.

Learn more about the project and subscribe to the project email list at www.wrh.on.ca/TogetherWeBuild