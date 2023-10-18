WRH installs weapons detector in Emergency Departments

Windsor Regional Hospital is installing weapons detectors at its two Emergency Departments to enhance patient and staff security.

The Evolv Detector System uses sensor technology with artificial intelligence (AI) to provide safer, more accurate threat detection at unprecedented volume and speed, according to a hospital news release.

“The Emergency Department is a pivotal component of our hospital, often witnessing heightened emotions and urgent cases. By integrating the Evolv Detector System, we're ensuring an added layer of security, thus enhancing the sense of safety for everyone present,” states David Musyj, WRH president and CEO.

Officials say hospitals are places of healing, and the security of every individual is paramount. Recognizing the need for advanced, non intrusive security measures, especially in sensitive areas such as the Emergency Department, WRH has taken the step to implement the Evolv Weapons Detection System.

This system designed by Evolv Technology, a renowned leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening (https://www.evolvtechnology.com), allows staff, patients and visitors to proceed through the ED entrance without always having to open bags or empty pockets.

The AI technology distinguishes between items that might be a threat, such as a gun or knife, and most every day items individuals might be carrying.

This is unique in that typical metal detection screening systems at workplaces, hospitals, schools, airports, sports stadiums and other venues require the individual to remove most metal objects prior to screening.

Hospital officials say this was an important factor in the decision for WRH to move forward with the Evolv Technology product as it permits swift identification of threats without interrupting and delaying the entrance of patients seeking medical attention.

The decision to implement the technology follows discussions with the WRH Joint Occupational Health and Safety Committee (JHSC), where they have discussed incidences of weapons brought into the Emergency Department, including four separate incidents in the past year involving guns and knives.

These are incidents WRH was made aware of because the weapon was either discovered following the patient’s entry and does not include any concealed weapons WRH was not aware of over the same period.

People who are pregnant, have implanted medical devices, or use mobility devices (i.e. canes, walkers and wheelchairs) can pass through the system safely and this technology does not use face recognition at all.

The decision to proceed with the technology was made with the support of the JHSC and after consultation with the Windsor Police Service and represents an important, pro-active step in protecting any individual working, being cared for or visiting WRH.

The technology also ensures individual privacy, operating without the storage or misuse of personal data. Signage will be in place at the entrances of both Emergency Departments (Ouellette and Met Campus) informing those entering about the presence of the technology.

Following a review of the technology, WRH will consider using it at other high-traffic areas of our hospital campuses.