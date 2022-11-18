WRH expanding assessment centre for patients with COVID-19 and influenza-like illness

Windsor Regional Hospital is expanding the COVID-19 clinical assessment centre at Ouellette Campus to allow assessments of both adult and paediatric patients for influenza-like illness.

The changes will be effective on Monday, Nov. 21. WRH officials say it’s to help meet rising community demand and ease pressures on area emergency departments.

Hours of operation for the clinic, to be renamed the Adult and Paediatric Respiratory Care Clinic, will continue to be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven days a week.

Patients must book an appointment online at wrh.on.ca/OnlineBooking or by calling 519-973-4443. Phones are answered Monday to Friday, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Please have your health card ready.

“As always, we will continue to monitor demand and expand where necessary and possible. The changes are being made amid the ongoing COVID-19 burden, an earlier-than-usual influenza season, and a challenging respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) season, especially for children,” said a statement from the hospital. “Collectively, this is resulting in significant strain on the health system, particularly emergency departments and creating staffing challenges across all sectors.”

Hospital officials said local primary care providers should continue to be the first option, where possible, for patients seeking assessments for COVID-19 and Influenza-like illness.

WRH continues to partner with local primary care providers to support their own respective expansion of service hours and locations where possible.

The hospital is anticipating additional patient volumes as flu season and any resurgence in COVID-19 cases arise this fall and winter.

WRH officials said if you are experiencing a critical and/or life-threatening situation, you will be prioritized by Emergency Department staff and seen immediately.

Individuals not experiencing a medical emergency are asked to consider consulting with a family physician, visiting a nearby urgent care clinic or walk-in clinic, or call Health Connect Ontario at 811 to speak with a registered nurse (24 hours a day, seven days a week).