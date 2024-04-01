WPS will have 'visible presence' at planned protest

Windsor police want the public to know, the service is aware of a planned demonstration scheduled for Monday morning at Mic Mac Park.

According to a post on social media, WPS said it respects demonstrators' rights to peacefully protest and officers will work to ensure protestors can work to exercise their civil rights in a way that is, "lawful and safe."

Police are also reminding people that, "blocking or impeding access to critical economic infrastructure, such as the Ambassador Bridge, is illegal order the Keeping Ontario Open for Business Act as well as the injunction issued by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in 2022."

Officers will maintain a visible presence and said they will "respond as needed," and ensure that those who attempt to block or impede access to the bridge or other critical infrastructure will be held criminally accountable.