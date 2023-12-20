WPS Traffic Unit issued over 10,400 traffic tickets in 2023

WINDSOR
    The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit had a busy 2023.

    The unit issued over 10,400 traffic tickets over the past year.

    Traffic officers conducted several initiatives to help keep the roads safe, including cracking down on speeding, impaired driving, noise and the most dangerous intersections.

    In May, police released a list of the Top 10 intersections with the highest number of reported crashes, and have been conducting blitzes at the locations.Map of Windsor's top 10 most dangerous intersections.

    Their efforts monitoring those intersections resulted in an additional 215 traffic tickets and five criminal charges.

    The unit also regularly monitors these intersections to enforce moving violations, such as disobeying stop signs, failing to stop for red lights, and any other Highway Traffic Act violations.

    The fine for failing to stop is $325 for a red light and $110 for a stop sign.

    The traffic unit also conducts Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) programs, especially during the holidays.

    In the most recent RIDE program on Dec. 13, police checked 635 vehicles, resulting in 48 enforcement actions (tickets and other notices) and two roadside breath tests administered.Officers conducted Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) and traffic enforcement programs at locations in Windsor Ont., on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. (Source: Windsor police)

    Another initiative is the 2023 anti-noise campaign, which ran from May 1-Sept. 5. Officers issued 2,865 citations for speeding, stunt driving, and other noise-related infractions during the campaign.

    The unit also conducts many speed blitzes throughout the year to stop speeders and stunt drivers.

