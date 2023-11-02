WINDSOR
Windsor

    • WPS release video of woman reported missing

    Lian Qin, 54, was last seen around 3 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of 800 Dawson Rd. (Source: Windsor Police Service) Lian Qin, 54, was last seen around 3 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of 800 Dawson Rd. (Source: Windsor Police Service)

    Windsor police have released video of a women reported missing.

    The video shows Lian Qin, 54, walking down Wyandotte Street towards Pillette Road.

    According to police, Qin was last seen around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of Dawson Road.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-258-6111. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News