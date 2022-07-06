WPS release additional photo of sexual assault suspect

WPS release additional photo of sexual assault suspect

Windsor police are looking for the person seen in this photo in relation to a sexual assault investigation. (Source: Windsor police) Windsor police are looking for the person seen in this photo in relation to a sexual assault investigation. (Source: Windsor police)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver