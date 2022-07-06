WPS release additional photo of sexual assault suspect

Windsor police have released an additional photo of a person they say is wanted for sexual assault.

As CTV News reporter earlier this week, officers responded to a sexual assault report on Saturday, June 25, that took place at a home in the 300 block of University Avenue East. The assault is reported to have happened between 6:45 a.m. and 7 a.m.

The adult female victim told police the suspect made threats of violence if she did not comply with his demands.

Police have described the suspect as a Black man, around 5’9” and about 160 lbs. He was wearing a blue baseball hat, black jacket, white pants and blue and red Nike shoes.

Police are asking anyone with video surveillance cameras in the 300 block of University Avenue East to review their camera for footage that may help with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com