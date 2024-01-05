WPS looking for three robbery suspects

WINDSOR
    Windsor police have released security video they're hoping will help the public identify three suspects.

    According to police, the people seen in the video are wanted in connection to a robbery in east Windsor.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police Major Crimes at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

