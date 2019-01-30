

Windsor police are asking for the public's help after a would-be good Samaritan allegedly robbed an elderly woman.

On Saturday Jan. 19, patrol officers responded for a report of a theft that had occurred between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the 900 block of Campbell Avenue.

Through investigation, officers learned that a woman had suffered a slip and fall out front of her home and was unable to get up on her own. After a lengthy period of time, a passer-by stopped to assist her.

The man entered the victim's house and retrieved her cordless phone for her. After calling family for assistance, the man left the area and took the phone with him.

A second man passed by and stopped to help the victim until family arrived.

It was later discovered that several other items had been taken from inside the victims home during the incident, including a quantity of Canadian currency.

The suspect who took the victim's phone is described as a white man with a slim build, about 5-foot-8 and he had black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.