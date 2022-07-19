World-renowned artist's unique Windsor waterfront property up for sale

An internationally recognized artist has put his one-of-a-kind waterfront luxury Windsor home on the market.

The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom home located at 11710 Riverside Drive East is the home of world-renowned artist Iain Baxter&.

“This area has been known as the Golden Mile, but it's more now becoming the Diamond Mile. High-end properties like this rarely go for sale,” said Goran Todorovic of Team Goran Remax Care Realty.

Iain Baxter& is recognized as one of Canada’s first conceptual artists. His distinguished projects over the decades have earned him prestigious awards including the Order of Canada, the Order of British Columbia, the Order of Ontario, and the Governor General’s Award in Visual and Media Arts.

Baxter& who describes himself as a “self-taught” artist carefully crafted each inch of his 6,000-square feet home.

Iain Baxter& is selling his one-of-a-kind waterfront luxury home in Windsor, Ont. (Courtesy: RE/MAX Care Realty)“I've been using mirrors for a long time as a part of my photography,” he said. “I like how mirrors reflect a whole other environment on top of another environment.”

Baxter&’s home is filled with mirrors on the walls that help brighten up the place and bring the waterfront view inside.

The three-story home features panoramic views of Lake St.Clair on all three floors, over a dozen skylights, a jacuzzi tub and an outdoor pool.

“There’s something about living on the water. It’s peaceful, it’s calm. The whole sky runs pink and red during the sunset,” says Danijela Matic, Team Goran realtor. “This house is a true masterpiece.”

This private lakefront oasis is listed at $2,299,999.

