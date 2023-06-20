World Refugee Day celebrated in Windsor, as hundreds of asylum seekers wait
A large group gathered for a celebration at Charles Clark Square in downtown Windsor to recognize and honour World Refugee Day on Tuesday.
The event was meant to give those far from home hope by connecting asylum seekers to various supports and agencies from across the region.
“To show them that we're here to help them,” said organizer Yasmine Joheir, committee chair with Comité Local en Immigration Francophone WECK.
“Today we want to just show the asylum seekers that we received since January that there is hope to build a new life here in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent.”
A large group gathered at Charles Clark Square to celebrate World Refugee Day in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
City officials said hundreds of asylum seekers continue to live in two Windsor hotels since being transferred by the federal government to Windsor and continue to wait for refugee claims to be processed.
“The high watermark was 1,400 and we have about 850 that are in the two hotels right now,” said Stephen Lynn, manager of social policy and planning for the City of Windsor.
According to Lynn, Windsor has not received any more claimants or transfers since the end of March, noting the Safe Third County Agreement stopped any irregular or illegal border crossings.
“So what we've done is moved to the position of supporting the asylum seekers that are here in Windsor. And we've continued to provide those services on site at the hotels,” Lynn said.
“It's a wonderful example of our community embracing and welcoming refugees and asylum seekers and so this day is really to show about the programs and services that are offered and available for the asylum seekers here in Windsor.”
Lynn added that the hotels had been procured by the federal government until the end of September, noting there was no definitive timeline for when the asylum seekers needed to find elsewhere to stay.
Meanwhile, officials at Matthew House Refugee Welcome Centre in Windsor say the number of displaced people across the world has shot up exponentially over the last several years, prompting them to open a second location.
“The numbers continue to go up,” explained executive director, Mike Morency. “We continue to be up above 44 per cent from pre COVID, which is three times our national average prior to 2017.”
Morency stated they’re in the homestretch of fundraising for the new location on Chappell Avenue, hoping to be open soon.
“We’re calling it ‘One Hundred Welcomes’ because by opening this facility, with these donations, we'll be able to help make sure that at least 100 more men, women and children will have a safe and welcoming first time in Canada within the next 12 months.”
