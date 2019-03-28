

CTV Windsor





Fresh off the launch of a new mapping tool for job seekers, Workforce Windsor-Essex now has a census map.

“This is all from Statistics Canada,” says senior director at Workforce Windsor-Essex Justin Falconer. “Obviously the best data source in the country, so really pleased to be able to make it easier for people to find local data.”

Using the WEmap census tool, local businesses, organizations or agencies can learn everything from income to ethnicity to gender can all be traced for all of Windsor and Essex County.

There are 897 individual data points you can search using this tool.

“We-map community census tool can be used by community organizations to help improve business planning, to help improve how they deliver programs and services in the community, and just you know, simply to understand where their clients live in the region,” says Falconer.