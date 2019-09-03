Workers on strike at Windsor tool and die company
Workers at Canadian Engineering & Tool Co. Ltd. hit the picket lines Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019 12:30PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 3, 2019 12:38PM EDT
Skilled trade workers at a tool and die facility in Windsor are on strike.
Some of the 75 skilled trade workers at Canadian Engineering & Tool Co. Ltd. hit the picket lines Tuesday morning after contract talks broke down.
Unifor Local 195 leadership says the company was looking for concessions on benefits and pension.
Canadian Engineering does stamping for Ford and GM.