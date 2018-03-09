

CTV Windsor





Workers at ZF-TRW are on strike after workers voted down a tentative agreement struck by Unifor Local 444 and the company.

Employees for the parts supplier to Windsor Assembly Plant voted only 38 per cent in favour of the deal.

“Some people wanted more in terms of finances,” said James Stewart, the president of Unifor Local 444. “We have to go through a pattern and look at everything that was said today and go through our notes, see if there are any workplace issues we can resolve, but ultimately it just wasn't enough."

The workers are already picketing this morning out front of the plant on Munich Court just off Twin Oaks Drive near Lauzon Parkway. The company makes a variety of parts including automotive systems, components and modules.

There is no indication when the parties will return to the bargaining table.

Three other parts suppliers, HBPO, Dakkota and Avencez ratified their respective contracts, although none by a very strong margin.

Stewart says the impact has already been felt at Windsor Assembly.

Lou Ann Gosselin, head of communications at FCA said:

“FCA is monitoring the status of negotiations between a modular supplier in Windsor and Unifor, and is assessing production schedules at its Windsor Assembly Plant on a shift by shift basis.”

A statement from a ZF spokesperson said they do not comment on details of negotiations.

"We understand that FCA Windsor Assembly Plant Operations have now been affected. We employ 285 workers at our ZF Windsor assembly plant where we supply suspension modules assemblies to FCA Windsor Assembly Plant for the Chrysler Pacifica and the Dodge Caravan," said John Wilkerson.