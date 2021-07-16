WINDSOR, ONT. -- There seems little chance production at Windsor’s Hiram Walker & Sons will be disrupted over labour negotiations any time soon.

Company executives and union leaders from Unifor Local 2027, who represent 153 production and skilled trades workers announced ratification of a four-year collective agreement, six months before the current contract expires.

"We are very pleased to have come to a new four-year collective agreement with Unifor. This provides a strong and positive foundation for continued growth at Hiram Walker & Sons," said Angelo DeMarco, senior director of human resources, North American operations.

Approximately 86 per cent of the union membership voted in favour of the new deal

Some of the highlights included;

Four-year collective agreement beginning January 4, 2022

Lump Sum payments totaling $5,000 over the life of the agreement

Early Signing bonus of $4,000

Vacation schedule improvements

Introduction of a temporary part-time student program

18 voluntary retirement incentive packages over the life of the contract

"We are very pleased with the outcome and proud to have bargained a fair agreement with the Company that provides improvements for our members and contributes to long-term growth and stability,” James Mitchell, president Unifor Local 2027 said.

Established nearly 160 years ago, Hiram Walker & Sons Limited is one of Windsor’s oldest manufacturers and longest union shop producing a variety of spirits including whiskies, vodka and rum.