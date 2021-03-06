Advertisement
Workers at 'Feeder Four' plants vote in favour of tentative deal with its employer
Published Saturday, March 6, 2021 5:16PM EST Last Updated Saturday, March 6, 2021 5:18PM EST
HBPO members voted 67% in favour of a new deal, Saturday March 6, 2021 (Source: Local 444 Unifor)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Workers at 'Feeder Four' plants have now all voted in favour of a tentative deal with its employer.
86 percent of Avancez members, 77 percent of Dakota members, and 67 percent of HBPO Canada Inc. members are in favour of a new three year contract.
Virtual ratification votes were held Saturday for all three companies.
Workers at ZF/TRW ratified a new 3 year contract the previous weekend.
Last month, UNIFOR Local 444 and its members voted 99 per cent in favour of strike action if a deal wasn't reached.
The companies supply parts for Stellantis, formally FCA, at the Windsor Assembly Plant.