GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. -- Frontline health care workers at two Michigan hospitals have become the first in the state to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Among those receiving vaccinations Monday was 46-year-old pulmonary and critical care physician Marc McClelland at Spectrum Health Butterworth in Grand Rapids.

Vaccinations also were carried out at Michigan Medical in Ann Arbor. They came as the state reported 7,205 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 90 deaths Sunday and Monday.

The state says additional Michigan hospitals are expected to begin vaccinating health care staff later this week.

Health care workers across the country began receiving the vaccine Monday -- marking the start of the biggest vaccination campaign in American history.