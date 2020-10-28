Advertisement
Worker falls out of moving vehicle in Windsor industrial accident
Published Wednesday, October 28, 2020 3:19PM EDT
Windsor Police
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police responded to an industrial accident early Wednesday morning where a worker fell out of a moving vehicle.
Patrol officers responded to the accident at GFL Environmental Inc. in Windsor around 6 a.m.
The initial investigation by Windsor police indicated there was no criminal aspect.
The Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development was notified of the incident and a ministry officer has been assigned to investigate.
A spokesperson with the ministry says the investigation is ongoing.