WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police responded to an industrial accident early Wednesday morning where a worker fell out of a moving vehicle.

Patrol officers responded to the accident at GFL Environmental Inc. in Windsor around 6 a.m.

The initial investigation by Windsor police indicated there was no criminal aspect.

The Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development was notified of the incident and a ministry officer has been assigned to investigate.

A spokesperson with the ministry says the investigation is ongoing.