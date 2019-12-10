TORONTO -- The work-to-rule campaign at Ontario's elementary schools enters a new phase Tuesday.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario says educators will not plan any new field trips or hand out letters or memos from schools and boards.

Union members have already been refusing to take on certain largely administrative tasks as they try to put pressure on the provincial government during tough contract talks.

Meanwhile, the province's public high school teachers are planning a one-day strike at certain boards starting Wednesday.