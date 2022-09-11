Work to fix cracks on park trails in Windsor begins Monday

The City of Windsor is reminding people crews will be working on various asphalt trails throughout the city beginning Monday.

"The process helps to reduce the amount of water entering the cracks over the winter, thus decreasing the opportunity for the trail surface to heave during the freeze/thaw cycles. The regular maintenance greatly extends the life of trails and is part of routine maintenance practices," reads the City of Windsor's website.

While park users should not be impacted, workers will require space and ask visitors to go around the work.

The parks include:

Ernest Atkinson

Malden

Southwood Lakes

Captain John Wilson

Central

Ford Test Track

Garry Dugal

McHugh

Maurice Belanger

Wildwood

Realtor

Seneca

For more information, call 3-1-1, or visit their website.