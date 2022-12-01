Work on the Ganatchio Trail extension in Tecumseh to be...extended

The Riverside Drive Multi-Use trail is about 60 per cent complete, according to Phil Bartnik, Tecumseh’s Director of Public Works and Engineering Services.

“So far 2.4 km has been paved from Manning Road to Coronado,” he said.

The town had originally hoped to have the $3.1 million dollar pathway completed before the New Year, but Bartnik says unforeseen delays means work will not wrap-up before the end of this construction season.

Workers continue paving the Ganatchio Trail extension on Riverside Drive in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

“We ran into delays with the tendering process, and we had to retender the project,” he says.

Bartnik added, utility providers needed to relocate hydro poles for the project, left to help in Ottawa following a major storm, which knocked out power.

Bartnik says the decision was made to stop laying down asphalt for this year, and instead the contractor, Piera Con Enterprises, is circling back to help homeowners with property and driveway restoration before the winter weather arrives for the season.

Bartnik expects to revisit the project in the spring.

He added work will not begin until the asphalt plants begin operating on April 15.

