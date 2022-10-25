Women step up to lead as mayors in Essex County
Rachel Noel has a warning following Monday’s election results — “men, watch out. It's a new generation coming up.”
That new generation is made up of women who are now mayors in Essex-County.
Joining Leamington’s Hilda McDonald, who was acclaimed Monday night, are: Cathy Miller the new mayor of Pelee Island. Crystal Meloche, acclaimed in LaSalle.
“Sherry Bondy who won Essex and Tracey Bailey who was victorious in Lakeshore. Tracey has proven herself as ward councillor, as deputy mayor and now as mayor I think she's going to be successful and a role model,” said Noel, who works for Bailey, the CEO of the Community Support Centre of Essex County.
“For me, I'm a mother of three daughters. Three adult daughters so it was great for me to be able to demonstrate that you can go anywhere,” Bailey told CTV News.
She embraces the balance of gender across the county.
“It is really nice to see balance happen because in our province we know that the numbers are extremely low for female candidates,” Bailey said.
That is true in the City of Windsor where there is a 9-to-1 men to women ratio.
Joanne Gignac sits as the lone woman on council but will continue to do what she has done since being elected to office in 2003.
“I've always told my residents that I will always be fiscally responsible and try to do what's best and listen to what they tell me,” she said.
Sherry Bondy, who becomes the second woman to hold the mayor’s office in Essex, feels councils should be as diverse as the community they represent. She’ll be joined by two female councillors.
“I really want our councillor members to be front and centre and really feel like they are part of this council in leading this council,” she said.
Bondy and Bailey join a county council that grows from three to six women.
“I can already tell that we'll be collaborative. Get the work done. We can communicate within council chambers and outside council chambers which really makes a big difference when you're connected and already have built relationships,” said Bailey.
Bondy thinks the shift should continue up to the next level.
“Perhaps we'll have a woman warden,” she said.
