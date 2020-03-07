Women sent to hospital after assault: police
CTV News Windsor Published Saturday, March 7, 2020 12:34PM EST
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have charged a man they say punched and choked a woman.
Police responded to what they called a domestic dispute just after midnight Saturday.
They say the man and woman were in a physical altercation when the female was allegedly punched and choked.
She was taken to hospital but the extent of her injuries was not made available.
A man is charged with assault causing bodily harm.