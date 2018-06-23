

CTV Windsor





A 36-year-old woman is in serious condition after she was assaulted at a Leamington home, OPP say.

Police responded to a residence on Wigle Street Friday night at 9:40 p.m.

They say a 36-year-old woman was taken to hospital and a 44-year-old man arrested.

The man is awaiting a bail hearing and will be charged with aggravated assault and breach of probation, police say.

He remains in custody and the investigation is continuing.