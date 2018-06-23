Women in serious condition; man to be charged with aggravated assault
File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, June 23, 2018 12:58PM EDT
A 36-year-old woman is in serious condition after she was assaulted at a Leamington home, OPP say.
Police responded to a residence on Wigle Street Friday night at 9:40 p.m.
They say a 36-year-old woman was taken to hospital and a 44-year-old man arrested.
The man is awaiting a bail hearing and will be charged with aggravated assault and breach of probation, police say.
He remains in custody and the investigation is continuing.