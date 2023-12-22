WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Woman wanted in connection to Riverside Drive arson arrested

    Windsor police are looking for the public's help to identify this person of interest in connection to an alleged arson on Riverside Drive East. (Source: Windsor Police Service) Windsor police are looking for the public's help to identify this person of interest in connection to an alleged arson on Riverside Drive East. (Source: Windsor Police Service)

    Windsor police arrested a woman who was wanted in connection to a downtown arson earlier this month.

    Emergency crews responded to an active fire on Dec. 4 at a vacant home in the 600 block of Riverside Drive East. While no one was injured in the fire, the home sustained an estimated $400,000 in damage.

    The Windsor Police Service launched an arson investigation, and obtained video of the woman going into the home before the fire broke out.

    Police shared her photo on social media asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect who was found and arrested on Thursday.

    Officers arrested the 28-year-old woman at a residence in the 200 block of Riverside Drive East. She has been charged with arson causing damage.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Grading Trudeau, Poilievre, Singh on their 2023 political performances

    This year saw some significant movement when it came to political party support in Canada, amid a series of major news-making moments and federal policy challenges. This weekend on CTV's Question Period, the weekly panel of political strategists offered the letter grades for the trio of top federal leaders.

