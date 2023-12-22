Woman wanted in connection to Riverside Dr arson arrested

Windsor police arrested a woman who was wanted in connection to a downtown arson earlier this month.

Emergency crews responded to an active fire on Dec. 4 at a vacant home in the 600 block of Riverside Drive East. While no one was injured in the fire, the home sustained an estimated $400,000 in damage.

The Windsor Police Service launched an arson investigation, and obtained video of the woman going into the home before the fire broke out.

Police shared her photo on social media asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect who was found and arrested on Thursday.

Officers arrested the 28-year-old woman at a residence in the 200 block of Riverside Dr. E. She has been charged with arson causing damage.