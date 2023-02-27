Woman wanted in connection to aggravated assault arrested, final suspect remains

Windsor police have arrested a woman who was wanted in relation to a violent beating at a Glengarry Avenue apartment that left the victim with life-threatening injuries.

Five suspects allegedly forced their way into the apartment at Glengarry Ave. and University Avenue East on Feb. 6 and severely beat a man with a metal object. Two other victims were also robbed, police say.

The victim was treated for serious injuries at the hospital.

The Windsor Police Service’s Problem Oriented Policing Unit arrested 35-year-old Jesseca St. Louis in the 1400 block of Pillette Avenue Monday. St. Louis is the fourth suspect charged in connection with this assault.

Police continue to search for the last remaining suspect, William James Dean, 52, who is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with an offensive weapon, two counts of robbery, uttering death threats, and failure to comply with a release order.

He is described as white, approximately 5’10” tall, with a medium build, blue eyes, and greyish hair.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com