

CTV Windsor





A woman was taken to hospital after police say she was assaulted during an overnight home invasion.

Officers were called to 3142 Riberdy Rd. around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The home backs onto a commercial lot near E.C. Row Expressway.

Officers arrived and located an adult female victim, who was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Information received was that three masked male suspects forced their way into the residence.

Police say one suspect assaulted the victim with a blunt object used as a weapon.

The suspects stole a safe and fled the area in a dark colour sedan, according to police.

The suspect vehicle was last seen driving southbound on Riberdy Road.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended the scene.

The first suspect is described as a white man, about 5'10", with a thin build and black facial hair. He was wearing a burgundy hooded sweater.

The second suspect is described as a white man wearing a white/grey hooded sweater.

The third suspect is a man, but no description was given.

The suspect vehicle is dark in colour, possibly black, a 4-door sedan, older model with a long front end.

The Major Crimes Branch is continuing the investigation, which is in the initial stages.

Investigators do believe this was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.