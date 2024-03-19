Woman taken to hospital after home break-in and sex assault: police

Windsor police have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection to a reported break-and-enter and sexual assault in the west end.

On Monday at 11 p.m., officers responded to a residence in west Windsor following a report of a break-in.

Police say an investigation revealed that a man had reportedly broken into the home and sexually assaulted a female occupant. The suspect then fled the residence.

The victim, a 26-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators learned the victim and suspect were known to each other, and police say there is no concern for public safety.

Officers located and arrested the suspect outside a residence in the 1000 block of Highland Avenue.

The man, who can’t be named to protect the victim’s identity, has been charged with sexual assault with a weapon and break-and-enter to commit an indictable offence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.