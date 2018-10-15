

A London woman escaped after her vehicle slid into the Thames River in Dover Township.

Chatham-Kent police say emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle collision on Town Line Road Sunday night.

Police say the 33-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle and slid into the Thames River. She escaped and was able to swim to shore for help.

The vehicle remains submerged in the River and will be assessed today.

Total damage was estimated at $7000.