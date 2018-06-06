Woman suffers life-threatening stab wound outside downtown bar
Windsor police were called to a stabbing outside the Loose Goose on Ouellette Avenue in Windsor, Ont., June 6, 2018. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018 9:18AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 6, 2018 9:23AM EDT
A woman was taken to hospital after getting stabbed in the neck outside a downtown Windsor bar.
Windsor police say is it a life-threatening injury.
Officers responded to the call outside the Loose Goose Resto Pub and Lounge at 126 Ouellette Avenue Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m.
Investigators have identified a suspect.
Police say there is no threat to the public.