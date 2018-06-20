

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for a suspect after a woman was stabbed while walking in an alley in south Windsor.

Patrol officers were called to a residence in the 3300 block of Woodward Boulevard for a report of a stabbing.

Officers spoke to a woman who sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of being stabbed by an unknown male.

Investigation revealed that the female was walking through an alley near St. Christopher Court.

Police say she turned around and an unknown male pushed her down and stabbed her. After a brief struggle the suspect ran south down the alley towards Foster Avenue.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was described as a white man, 6'0, brown/blonde hair, early 30's, medium build, wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.