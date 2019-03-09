

CTV Windsor





A 23-year-old woman will spend 90 days behind bars for her part in a brutal assault on another woman.

Jessica Millar entered a guilty plea to assault with a weapon and assault after a 19-year-old woman was held captive in an apartment in May 2017.

Millar admitted to shooting her with a pellet gun as well as punching and kicking her.

Justice Kirk Munroe told court the attacks on the woman were unsettling and had a profound effect on the victim.

But he added Millar's role was at the outset and she was never involved in the escalating violence of stabbing, cutting and burning of the victim.

Munroe added he was troubled that Millar made no apology or expressed any sorrow for the victim.

The 90 day sentence is to be served on weekends and includes a two year probation.

Five other people have also been convicted and sentenced in the forcible confinement case.