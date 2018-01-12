

CTV Windsor





One woman was sent to hospital after a car crashed into a house.

Police responded to the collision on Dufferin Avenue near Shepard around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The woman, who was a passenger in the car, was trapped inside but later extricated by Windsor Fire and Rescue.

Police say the driver fled the scene. He was identified and arrested a short time later.

He is facing several highway traffic act charges.