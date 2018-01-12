Woman sent to hospital after car crashes into house
A car crashed into a house near Dufferin and Sheppard on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2018. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, January 12, 2018 10:00AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 12, 2018 10:46AM EST
One woman was sent to hospital after a car crashed into a house.
Police responded to the collision on Dufferin Avenue near Shepard around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The woman, who was a passenger in the car, was trapped inside but later extricated by Windsor Fire and Rescue.
Police say the driver fled the scene. He was identified and arrested a short time later.
He is facing several highway traffic act charges.