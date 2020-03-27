WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say they are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in an apartment.

Patrol officers responded to an apartment in the area of Tecumseh Road and Ouellette Avenue on Monday around 7 a.m.

Members of the Windsor Police Service Forensic Identification Unit, the Major Crime Branch and a Coroner also attended the scene.

As a result, investigators say they are considering this death suspicious.

Officers subsequently conducted two search warrants at two separate residences in relation to the death.

The matter remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.