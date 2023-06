Woman’s body found in Windsor field

Windsor police say they discovered the body of a deceased female in a field near Northway Avenue.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit found the body near the 1900 block of Northway Avenue on Tuesday.

Police say the discovery was made as part of an extensive ground search with the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police canine unit. Windsor police on scene of an active investigation in the 1900 block of Northway Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Source: OnLocation/Twitter)

An autopsy has been completed to try to determine the individual’s identity and exact cause of death.

Police say more information should be available within the coming days.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.