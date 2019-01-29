

CTV Windsor





Windsor fire officials say a woman was rescued from an apartment fire in east Windsor.

Firefighters were called to Fountainbleu Towers at 2455 Rivard Avenue on Tuesday morning.

It’s a public housing apartment building for seniors.

The woman was rescued from the second floor balcony during the fire.

She was sent to hospital as a precaution.

An investigator with the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal will attend the scene Tuesday afternoon.