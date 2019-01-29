Woman rescued from apartment balcony during fire
Windsor fire crews were called to Rivard Avenue for an apartment fire in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, January 29, 2019 9:28AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 29, 2019 10:53AM EST
Windsor fire officials say a woman was rescued from an apartment fire in east Windsor.
Firefighters were called to Fountainbleu Towers at 2455 Rivard Avenue on Tuesday morning.
It’s a public housing apartment building for seniors.
The woman was rescued from the second floor balcony during the fire.
She was sent to hospital as a precaution.
An investigator with the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal will attend the scene Tuesday afternoon.