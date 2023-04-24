Woman reported missing in Chatham-Kent found deceased

A 69-year-old woman who was reported missing Monday has been found deceased, Chatham-Kent police say.

Debra Parker had last been seen in Merlin, Ont. around 8 a.m. Sunday. There was a police presence in the area as officers searched for Parker.

Residents were asked to check their properties and out buildings for any sight of her.

“The Chatham-Kent Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in this unfortunate incident,” police said in a news release.

Police say the incident is now being handled by the Coroner’s Office and at this time, foul play is not suspected.