Woman reported missing in Chatham-Kent

Police in Chatham-Kent are asking the public to keep an eye out for a person reported as missing.

Debra Parker, 69, was last seen in Merlin on Sunday around 8 a.m. There will be a police presence in the area Monday morning.

Residents are being asked to check their properties and out buildings and are also being asked to contact police if anyone is seen walking along side roads or someone seems out of place.

Parker is described as a white woman, about 5’4” with grey hair and blue/green eyes.

She was last seen wearing white running shoes and not wearing a coat.

Police say there are concerns for her wellbeing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-352-1234 extension 9.