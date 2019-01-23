

CTV Windsor





A 61-year-old woman is in critical condition after a house fire in east Windsor.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 9700 block of Menard Street on Monday around 12 p.m.

Officials say the woman is being treated for smoke inhalation, but is expected to recover.

The Ontario Fire Marshal says damage is estimated at $800,000. That breaks down to $600,000 to the structure and $200,000 to the contents and exposures.

Windsor fire says it is listed as accidental and it started in the laundry room. The exact cause is undetermined.