Woman in 70s dies, 48 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one additional COVID-19 death, 72 new high risk cases and 48 hospitalizations on Tuesday.

A woman in her 70s from the community has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 573 people.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

The region has 496 active high risk cases on Tuesday.

32 OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

11 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

2 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

13 Community Outbreaks

6 Workplace Outbreaks

Several outbreaks have been rescinded. The health unit reported 43 outbreaks reported on Monday.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit says there are 48 people in local hospitals with the virus on Tuesday, including six cases in the ICU. That’s down from 49 reported on Monday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ slightly depending on the time of reporting.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED