Woman in 70s dies, 28 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one additional COVID-19 death, 69 new high-risk cases and 28 hospitalizations on Friday.

According to the health unit, one woman in her 70s from the community has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has now reached 589 people.

Windsor-Essex has 294 active high-risk cases on Friday.

WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit reports 29 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Friday, including two cases in the ICU. That’s up from the 27 patients reported on Thursday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ depending on time of reporting.

5 ACTIVE OUTBREAKS

3 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

0 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

2 Community Outbreaks

0 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED