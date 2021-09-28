Advertisement
Woman in 50s dies, Windsor-Essex adds 37 new COVID-19 cases
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on July 2, 2021. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 37 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Tuesday.
The health unit says a woman in her 50s from the community has died.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 454 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 19,627 confirmed cases of the virus, including 18,885 people who have recovered.
Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 18 people with COVID in hospital – 13 are unvaccinated, three are fully vaccinated and two are partially vaccinated. There are seven people in the WRH ICU, six are unvaccinated and one is partially vaccinated.
According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are four unvaccinated COVID patients in hospital and one patient who is partially/fully vaccinated.
The health unit says 288 cases are currently active - 122 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active and 166 non-VOC are active.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:
- 14 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 11 cases are community acquired
- 5 cases are outbreak related
- 1 case is travel related
- 6 cases are still under investigation.
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 13 workplaces
- 2 long-term care or retirement homes
- 2 community outbreak
- 5 school outbreaks
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
- 314,653 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 23,396 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 291,257 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 3,587 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third Doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for select vulnerable populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
- A total of 609,497 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 82.9% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 76.8% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated