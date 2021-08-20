Advertisement
Woman in 50s dies of COVID-19, 69 new cases reported in Windsor-Essex Friday
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 69 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Friday.
Officials reporting a woman in her 50s from the community has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 438 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 17,500 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,709 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:
- 9 cases are community acquired
- 22 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 2 cases are outbreak related
- 35 cases are still under investigation
- 1 case is travel related
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 6 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
- 1 community outbreak
- 1 long-term care or retirement home is in COVID-19 outbreak
There are 7 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital with zero people are in the ICU.
The health unit website says 2,260 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:
- A total of 563,382 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 78.0% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 70.5% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated