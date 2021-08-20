WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 69 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Friday.

Officials reporting a woman in her 50s from the community has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 438 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 17,500 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,709 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

9 cases are community acquired

22 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

2 cases are outbreak related

35 cases are still under investigation

1 case is travel related

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

6 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 community outbreak

1 long-term care or retirement home is in COVID-19 outbreak

There are 7 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital with zero people are in the ICU.

The health unit website says 2,260 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED: