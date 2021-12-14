Woman in 20s dies as WECHU reports three deaths and 44 new COVID-19 cases

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 44 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths over Tuesday.

WECHU says a woman in her 20s, a man in his 60s, and a man in his 70s, all from the community, have died.

The woman in her 20s is among the youngest people in the region to die from the virus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, WECHU has reported three deaths of people in their 20s and one death in a person under 20 years old.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 482 people.

The first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant is being reported in Windsor-Essex, according to the WECHU website.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 22,894 confirmed cases of the virus, including 21,815 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

22 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

7 cases are community acquired

3 cases are outbreak related

13 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

16 Workplaces

6 Community Outbreaks

7 Schools/ Daycares

3 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED