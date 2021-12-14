Woman in 20s dies as WECHU reports three deaths and 44 new COVID-19 cases
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 44 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths over Tuesday.
WECHU says a woman in her 20s, a man in his 60s, and a man in his 70s, all from the community, have died.
The woman in her 20s is among the youngest people in the region to die from the virus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, WECHU has reported three deaths of people in their 20s and one death in a person under 20 years old.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 482 people.
The first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant is being reported in Windsor-Essex, according to the WECHU website.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 22,894 confirmed cases of the virus, including 21,815 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 22 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 7 cases are community acquired
- 3 cases are outbreak related
- 13 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 16 Workplaces
- 6 Community Outbreaks
- 7 Schools/ Daycares
- 3 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 340,456 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 20,230 WEC residents have only received 1 dose of a vaccine
- 320,226 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 53,753 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
- A total of 714,435 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 82.5% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose
- 77.6% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated
