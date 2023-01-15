Woman hits police cruiser with stolen vehicle before being arrested on scene

Chatham-Kent Police responded to a vehicle complaint in Tilbury, Saturday evening, turning into a series of events before an arrest was made.

Once entering Chatham, the motorist was met by two police vehicles which were set up as a 'Rolling Block' used to block a suspect vehicle from fleeing.

The suspect proceeded to ram the cruiser, drove through a red light and struck an unrelated motorist before coming to a stop.

A 30-year-old woman from Tilbury was allegedly intoxicated by drugs, failing a sobriety test.

The accused, who was on house arrest at the time was charged with:

Theft of a motor vehicle

Possession of property obtained by crime

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Flight from police

Fail to stop after accident x2

Operation while prohibited x2

Obstruct police

Operation while impaired

Police say multiple new charges have been set due to breaching of house arrest.