Woman hits cruiser while trying to flee police, facing eight drug-related charges

A 40-year-old Windsor woman tried to flee from police before she was arrested on multiple drug-related charges after officers found a variety of drugs in her possession including meth, cocaine and fentanyl.

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) launched an investigation into suspected drug traffic this month, and were able to identify a suspect as well as an involved residence and vehicle.

Officers saw the suspect driving in the area of Sandwich Street and Mill Street on Tuesday. The driver then stopped in a parking lot and police approached the car to arrest the suspect.

Police say when officers told the driver she was under arrest, she immediately reversed the car, hitting a police cruiser in the process.

Both vehicles sustained minor damage but no one was hurt, police say.

Various drugs including methamphetamine, crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone, clonazepam, alprazolam, and lorazepam were found in the suspect’s possession, along with a quantity of cash. All were seized as evidence.

Police say the estimated street value of the drugs is $5,100.

The suspect is charged with eight counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police also found she was driving with a suspended licence and is facing an additional charge under the Highway Traffic Act for driving while suspended.

