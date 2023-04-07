Woman flees police on bicycle, is arrested on outstanding bench warrant

A 25-year-old woman from Wallaceburg, Ont. was arrested after she allegedly fled police on a bicycle while wanted on a bench warrant early Friday morning.

According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, on Friday at 3:36 a.m., police doing general patrol duties observed a woman known to have an outstanding warrant riding a bicycle in the area of Wallace Street in Wallaceburg.

Police attempted to stop the woman, however she fled from police, but was later located a short distance away at a Wallace Street address.

The 25-year-old woman from Wallaceburg was arrested by police on a bench warrant for failing to attend court.

She was released a short time later on an appearance notice with a future court date.