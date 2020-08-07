WINDSOR, ONT. -- A minor collision Thursday morning resulted in impaired driving charges for a 57-year-old woman.

Around 10:45 a.m. Thursday Windsor police responded to accident in the 6500 block of Wyandotte Street East.

Police say a grey Ford Focus was driving along Wyandotte when a white Chevrolet Cruz pulled out of a driveway in the path of the Focus. There were no injuries reported as a result of the accident and there was minor damage to both vehicles.

The driver of the Cruz was believed to be displaying signs of impairment, so police were called after the crash.

Officers arrived and through investigation determined that driver was operating the car while impaired.

The woman was arrested without incident and is now facing a drug related impaired driving charge. She was released with a future court date.

“The Windsor Police Service would like to remind the public that Impaired Driving is a serious criminal offence and puts the entire community at risk. Road safety is a shared responsibly,” a news release from WPS states.

If a person suspects someone is driving impaired, police say to call 911 immediately. Helpful information to give includes a description of the vehicle, licence plate information and the direction of travel.

Police remind residents, "if you are planning on consuming alcohol or drugs, have a plan for a safe ride road home.”