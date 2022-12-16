Woman facing break-in and drug charges in Wallaceburg

Chatham-Kent police say a 25-year-old woman is facing charges after breaking into an apartment in Wallaceburg.

Police responded to Murray Street for a break and enter at 10:06 a.m. on Thursday.

Through investigation, police learned the woman had placed a ladder at the side of the multi-unit building to gain access to a vacant unit on a higher floor.

Police arrived and located the woman inside the apartment. Upon arrest, police say she possessed suspected fentanyl.

The Chatham-Kent woman was transported to police headquarters and charged with breaking and entering and possessing a controlled substance. She was released with conditions and a future court date of Jan. 26, 2023.